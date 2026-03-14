Pere Milla headshot

Pere Milla Injury: Doubtful against Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Milla (undisclosed) wasn't spotted training Saturday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to El 1900.

Milla missed Saturday's team training session and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca. It remains unclear why the attacking midfielder was absent and whether he will make the squad for the match. That said, if he ends up missing the game, it would be a blow for the Catalans since he has been a regular starter this season, with Ramon Terrats the most likely option to step into the front line in his place.

Pere Milla
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pere Milla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pere Milla See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago