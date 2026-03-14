Pere Milla Injury: Doubtful against Mallorca

Milla (undisclosed) wasn't spotted training Saturday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to El 1900.

Milla missed Saturday's team training session and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca. It remains unclear why the attacking midfielder was absent and whether he will make the squad for the match. That said, if he ends up missing the game, it would be a blow for the Catalans since he has been a regular starter this season, with Ramon Terrats the most likely option to step into the front line in his place.