Pere Milla headshot

Pere Milla Injury: Subs off early injured in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Milla was injured and subbed out in the 74th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win versus Deportivo Alaves. He had one clearance before exiting the match.

Milla subbed on in the 57th minute but was replaced in the 74th due to an undisclosed injury. The midfielder has 10 appearances (one start) in the season so far. He already resumed practicing and should be available in Espanyol's next appointment.

Pere Milla
Espanyol
