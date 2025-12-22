Milla scored his sixth goal of the season in 15 appearances in La Liga against Athletic Club on Monday, serving as his team's top scorer in the absence of Javi Puado (knee). However, the attacking midfielder was forced off before the hour mark after a heavy collision with Unai Simon that appears to have injured his shin. Milla will be assessed in the coming days and will hope to recover in time for the derby against Barcelona on Jan. 3. That said, if he were to miss some time while recovering, Jofre Carreras would be a likely option to start in his place.