Pere Milla News: Assists as a substitute
Milla assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.
Milla came on as a halftime substitute to assist Roberto Fernandez and bring the game back to 1-1. This was the first assist that he has provided this season and he continued his run of only starting one game in the last five Espanyol matches.
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