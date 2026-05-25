Pere Milla headshot

Pere Milla News: Assists as a substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Milla assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

Milla came on as a halftime substitute to assist Roberto Fernandez and bring the game back to 1-1. This was the first assist that he has provided this season and he continued his run of only starting one game in the last five Espanyol matches.

Pere Milla
Espanyol
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