Pere Milla News: Ends ban
Milla has served his ban and is an option for his club again.
Milla is entering the call again after a one-game ban, serving that in their past outing. The midfielder has accumulated 21 starts in 26 appearances this season and should remain in a starting role, with six goals on 53 shots this campaign.
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