Pere Milla headshot

Pere Milla News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Milla has served his ban and is an option for his club again.

Milla is entering the call again after a one-game ban, serving that in their past outing. The midfielder has accumulated 21 starts in 26 appearances this season and should remain in a starting role, with six goals on 53 shots this campaign.

Pere Milla
Espanyol
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