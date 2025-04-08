Pere Milla News: Scores as substitute

Milla scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 4-0 win versus Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Milla subbed on in the 83rd minute and scored in the 90th to seal Espanyol's road win with his first goal in the season. The midfielder started only one game in 13 overall appearances. He will now look for more playing time after scoring for the first time.