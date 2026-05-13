Pere Milla News: Scores with lone shot
Milla scored a goal with his lone shot during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Athletic Club.
Milla entered the match in the 63rd minute and opened the scoring with his goal in the 69th. The goal was the first since December for the attacker as he's combined for one shot, two chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances, making just one start over that stretch.
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