Pere Milla News: Set for suspension
Milla will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Milla picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Real Betis after the international break. The attacking midfielder has been a undisputed starter for the Catalans this season, therefore his absence will be felt, with Edu Exposito likely getting a larger role for that game.
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