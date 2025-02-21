Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pervis Estupinan headshot

Pervis Estupinan Injury: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Estupinan (undisclosed) is available to face Southampton on Saturday, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in a press conference.

Estupinan has missed one month of competition due to an undisclosed injury but is now fit and available for selection for Saturday's clash. It remains unclear whether he will be rushed back into the starting lineup or if Tariq Lamptey will start again at left-back.

Pervis Estupinan
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now