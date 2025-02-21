Pervis Estupinan Injury: Available for selection
Estupinan (undisclosed) is available to face Southampton on Saturday, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in a press conference.
Estupinan has missed one month of competition due to an undisclosed injury but is now fit and available for selection for Saturday's clash. It remains unclear whether he will be rushed back into the starting lineup or if Tariq Lamptey will start again at left-back.
