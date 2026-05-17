Pervis Estupinan News: Clears disqualification

Estupinan completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Estupinan will be eligible to play against Cagliari next Sunday and likely deputize Davide Bartesaghi. He has scored once and notched 10 crosses (five accurate), nine clearances and five tackles (two won) in his last five showings (three starts), although he's been an unused sub in four of the last seven rounds.