Pervis Estupinan News: First Serie A goal

Estupinan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Inter Milan.

Estupinan outpaced his marker on the left flank Sunday to receive a pass in on goal and finish emphatically in AC Milan's 1-0 victory over Inter Milan. More characteristically, the fullback contributed three tackles (one won), one interception and three clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Estupinan has made three appearances (two starts) over AC Milan's last three matches after making just four appearances (three starts) in the 10 preceding matches.