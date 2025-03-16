Pervis Estupinan News: Scores from set piece

Estupinan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester City.

Estupinan had the goal of the day Saturday, as he would whip in a shot from just outside the box during a free kick, finding the left post before bouncing in the net, a beautiful goal met with shaky goalkeeping. This was his first goal of the season, only having two goal contributions in 22 appearances this season. He also added two interceptions, three clearances and three tackles in the defense.