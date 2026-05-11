Pervis Estupinan headshot

Pervis Estupinan News: Suspended for Genoa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Estupinan recorded two crosses (one accurate), drew two fouls and was cautioned for the fifth time in 10 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.

Estupinan didn't see a lot of action in this one and won't be an option for the next tilt because of yellow-card accumulation. The coach would have to adapt a player to the left wing if something happened to the starter Davide Bartesaghi.

Pervis Estupinan
AC Milan
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