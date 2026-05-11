Pervis Estupinan News: Suspended for Genoa contest
Estupinan recorded two crosses (one accurate), drew two fouls and was cautioned for the fifth time in 10 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.
Estupinan didn't see a lot of action in this one and won't be an option for the next tilt because of yellow-card accumulation. The coach would have to adapt a player to the left wing if something happened to the starter Davide Bartesaghi.
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