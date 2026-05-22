Petar Musa Injury: Joins national team, out for club
Musa is ineligible for Saturday's meeting with Colorado Rapids while he works with Croatia ahead of the World Cup, the MLS announced Friday.
Musa is FC Dallas's primary striker and one of the most clinical finishers in MLS, with his 12 goals in 13 appearances currently tied for the second-highest total in the competition. His international call-up reduced the club's attacking power for the week 15 game. Thus, Dallas may be extremely reliant on depth options such as Logan Farrington and Nicholas Simmonds for this fixture.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19April 18, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More