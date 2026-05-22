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Petar Musa Injury: Joins national team, out for club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Musa is ineligible for Saturday's meeting with Colorado Rapids while he works with Croatia ahead of the World Cup, the MLS announced Friday.

Musa is FC Dallas's primary striker and one of the most clinical finishers in MLS, with his 12 goals in 13 appearances currently tied for the second-highest total in the competition. His international call-up reduced the club's attacking power for the week 15 game. Thus, Dallas may be extremely reliant on depth options such as Logan Farrington and Nicholas Simmonds for this fixture.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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