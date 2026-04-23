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Petar Musa Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Musa was forced off in the second half of Wednesday's clash against Minnesota due to an apparent injury.

Musa was forced off in the 70th minute of Wednesday's clash against Minnesota due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Logan Farrington is expected to start up front in his place.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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