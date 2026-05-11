Petar Musa News: Assists in win
Musa assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake.
Musa finds the scoresheet again during the win over Salt Lake Saturday. He's been having a stellar season, recording 10 goals with two assists through 11 league appearances, creating 15 chances while totaling 20 shots on target.
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