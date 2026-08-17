Petar Musa News: Claims all three points

Musa scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.

Musa found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to claim all three points for Dallas while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first since May 17th for the forward as he's combined for 12 shots and two chances created over his last three starts.