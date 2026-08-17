Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Claims all three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Musa scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.

Musa found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to claim all three points for Dallas while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first since May 17th for the forward as he's combined for 12 shots and two chances created over his last three starts.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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