Petar Musa News: Claims all three points
Musa scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.
Musa found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to claim all three points for Dallas while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first since May 17th for the forward as he's combined for 12 shots and two chances created over his last three starts.
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