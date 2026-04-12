Petar Musa News: Extends goal involvement streak

Musa had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with St. Louis.

Musa set up Louicius Deedson in the 48th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Dallas in shots and chances created. The assist was the first this season for Musa as he's had at least one goal involvement in each of his last four appearances to go along with 16 shots and seven chances created over that stretch.