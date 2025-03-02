Petar Musa News: Goal and assist again

Musa scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

To begin Dallas' 2025 season, Musa has logged a goal and assist in back-to-back games. If the in-form striker replicates his latest appearance during Dallas' next game, currently scheduled for March 8 against Chicago, he would already equal his 2024 assist tally, three.