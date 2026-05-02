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Petar Musa News: In starting XI Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Musa (lower body) is in the starting lineup to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Musa's return to the initial squad means he'll have solid offensive potential against one of the league's weakest defenses. Despite missing one game through injury, the striker remains the joint top scorer in the competition with nine goals in as many games. His inclusion in the lineup limits Logan Farrington and Nicholas Simmonds to backup roles this time.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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