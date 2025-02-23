Petar Musa News: Nets and assists on Saturday

Musa scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Musa capitalized on Ethan Bartlow's error and equalized in the 55th minute. Musa then set up the winner for Anderson Julio in the 76th minute. Musa also made two clearances. Musa recorded 19 goal contributions in 30 games last season and has started this campaign on a positive note.