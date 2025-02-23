Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Nets and assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Musa scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Musa capitalized on Ethan Bartlow's error and equalized in the 55th minute. Musa then set up the winner for Anderson Julio in the 76th minute. Musa also made two clearances. Musa recorded 19 goal contributions in 30 games last season and has started this campaign on a positive note.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now