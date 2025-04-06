Fantasy Soccer
Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Musa scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Musa saw plenty of opportunities Saturday with his five shots, converting on one in the 60th minute to find an equalizer. This is his second straight match with a goal contribution, as he earned an assist last time out. He now has three goals and three assists this season, looking to top the 19 goal contribution he saw last campaign.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
