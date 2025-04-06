Petar Musa News: Nets equalizer

Musa scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Musa saw plenty of opportunities Saturday with his five shots, converting on one in the 60th minute to find an equalizer. This is his second straight match with a goal contribution, as he earned an assist last time out. He now has three goals and three assists this season, looking to top the 19 goal contribution he saw last campaign.