Petar Musa News: Opens season account with brace
Musa scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Musa picked up where he left off last season, when he scored six goals in his final eight appearances. He opened the new campaign with a brace from four shots and added a chance created. The forward is in his third MLS campaign and has already piled up 35 goals across his first two seasons, with his least productive year being his first when he scored 16.
