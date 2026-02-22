Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Opens season account with brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Musa scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Musa picked up where he left off last season, when he scored six goals in his final eight appearances. He opened the new campaign with a brace from four shots and added a chance created. The forward is in his third MLS campaign and has already piled up 35 goals across his first two seasons, with his least productive year being his first when he scored 16.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
310 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
346 days ago