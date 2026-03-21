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Petar Musa News: Picked up minor knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Musa (knock) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Houston due to a minor knock, per Garrett Melcer.

Musa is back on the bench for Saturday's clash as he struggles with a minor knock. Instead Logan Farrington leads the line against Houston. Musa is off to an excellent start with five goals in the opening four matches putting him right at the top of the Golden Boot race.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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