Petar Musa News: Records brace

Musa scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

For the first time in 2025, Musa has logged two goals. In between mid-May and FC Dallas' upcoming game, his statistical form is excellent. Musa logged seven G/A, with one assist and six goals. They make up two-thirds of his 2025's scoring tally, nine.