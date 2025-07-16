Menu
Petar Musa News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Musa scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

For the first time in 2025, Musa has logged two goals. In between mid-May and FC Dallas' upcoming game, his statistical form is excellent. Musa logged seven G/A, with one assist and six goals. They make up two-thirds of his 2025's scoring tally, nine.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
