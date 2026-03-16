Petar Musa News: Records hat trick in draw

Musa scored three goals to go with six shots (five on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against San Diego FC.

Musa was extremely busy inside the opposition box Saturday, scoring on a second attempt following a goalkeeper save in the 41st minute before converting from the penalty spot in the 54th and finishing off Bernard Kamungo's dribbling run in stoppage time. This performance strengthened the Croatian's great form, tying him with Brian White at the top of the league with five goals, the result of a brace in the opening week and the hat trick against San Diego. Additionally, Musa has tallied six shots and three chances created in two consecutive games.