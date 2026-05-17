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Petar Musa News: Scores against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:34pm

Musa scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Musa once again showcased his instincts inside the box, beating a defender to a cross and converting from close range in the 49th minute of the win. The striker increased his 2026 season total to 12 goals, remaining in a tie with Lionel Messi for second in the competition behind Hugo Cuypers. The Dallas No. 9 has registered a goal or assist in four straight matches while averaging 3.5 shots per game over that stretch.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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