Petar Musa News: Scores against San Jose
Musa scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.
Musa once again showcased his instincts inside the box, beating a defender to a cross and converting from close range in the 49th minute of the win. The striker increased his 2026 season total to 12 goals, remaining in a tie with Lionel Messi for second in the competition behind Hugo Cuypers. The Dallas No. 9 has registered a goal or assist in four straight matches while averaging 3.5 shots per game over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19April 18, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More