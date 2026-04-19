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Petar Musa News: Scores brace in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Musa scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Musa delivered a brace in Saturday's 2-2 home draw against LA Galaxy, first punishing a brutal midfield giveaway from Maya Yoshida by calmly burying a composed finish from outside the box in the seventh minute, then doubling up in the 38th minute with a sliding finish off Christian Cappis' low cross to put Dallas firmly in control at 2-0. He ended the night with two goals on five shots (two on target), while also creating two chances across a full 90-minute shift, earning Man of the Match honors even as Dallas let a commanding first-half lead slip away. Musa now sits alone atop the MLS scoring charts with nine goals on the season, moving ahead of Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge by two.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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