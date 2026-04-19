Petar Musa News: Scores brace in draw
Musa scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Musa delivered a brace in Saturday's 2-2 home draw against LA Galaxy, first punishing a brutal midfield giveaway from Maya Yoshida by calmly burying a composed finish from outside the box in the seventh minute, then doubling up in the 38th minute with a sliding finish off Christian Cappis' low cross to put Dallas firmly in control at 2-0. He ended the night with two goals on five shots (two on target), while also creating two chances across a full 90-minute shift, earning Man of the Match honors even as Dallas let a commanding first-half lead slip away. Musa now sits alone atop the MLS scoring charts with nine goals on the season, moving ahead of Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge by two.
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