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Petar Musa News: Scores goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Musa scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York Red Bulls.

Musa lived up to expectations in his return from a minor injury, notching his 10th goal in as many games with a right-footed finish in the 54th minute. After producing more than three shots for the sixth time this season, the forward could look to extend his momentum in upcoming fixtures now that he's fit and likely to enjoy significant playing time. He's currently tied with Hugo Cuypers as the top scorer in the competition following an impressive start to the campaign.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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