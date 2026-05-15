Petar Musa News: Scores in 3-2 defeat

Musa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Musa scored his 11th goal of the season as Dallas lost out 3-2 to Vancouver. He has scored two and provided an assist in his last three games. His goal came from his only shot of the game, his first game where he had played and taken fewer than two shots in a game.