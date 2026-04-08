Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Scores late at DC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Musa scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over D.C. United.

Musa scored during stoppage time to seal the deal with his seventh goal in the season. The forward led Dallas with four shots in the match. That was his fifth start in six appearances in 2026.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
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