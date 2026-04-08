Petar Musa News: Scores late at DC
Musa scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over D.C. United.
Musa scored during stoppage time to seal the deal with his seventh goal in the season. The forward led Dallas with four shots in the match. That was his fifth start in six appearances in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19355 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing363 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petar Musa See More