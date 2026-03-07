Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Six shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Musa had six shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Musa stayed heavily involved throughout the match and nearly stole a late equalizer in stoppage time, forcing Hugo Lloris into a save from the middle of the box. He also teed up Logan Farrington for a strong chance right after halftime and saw a header drift over the bar in the same sequence. The striker finished with a season-high six shots and created two chances but couldn't deliver a goal contribution against the Black and Gold, leaving him with two goals in three games this season for Dallas.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
