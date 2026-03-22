Petar Musa News: Strikes late game winner
Musa scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) during Saturday's 4-3 win over Houston.
Musa entered the match at halftime and scored the game winning goal in the 86th minute. The forward has scored four goals to go along with 15 shots and six chances created over his last three appearances.
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