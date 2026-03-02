Petar Musa headshot

Petar Musa News: Three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Musa took three shots (one on target) in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Nashville SC.

After bagging a brace in the season opener, Musa was kept in check by a stingy Nashville SC defense. The target forward could find it tough to break through again on Saturday, going on the road to face an LAFC side that has posted two consecutive shutouts to start the season.

Petar Musa
FC Dallas
