Petar Sucic News: Scores one goal in win

Sucic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Lazio.

Sucic played a direct creative role in Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio, scoring with a stunning strike into the top corner from outside the box for his side's second goal, while adding three tackles. The Croatian midfielder was replaced in the second half by Mattia Mosconi as manager Cristian Chivu rotated his squad, finishing with one goal and multiple progressive carries from midfield in a match his side controlled from the first minute. Sucic has registered two assists and two goals across 32 Serie A appearances this season, establishing himself as an important rotation option in one of the most competitive midfields in the division.