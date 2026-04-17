Petar Sucic News: Serves suspension

Sucic cleared a one-game ban in Friday's 3-0 win over Cagliari.

Sucic would have likely gotten a chance if he hadn't been suspended, as the coach rotated a little in this one. He has started once in his last six appearances, recording three chances created, three crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (one won). He'll continue to deputize Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Davide Frattesi and Andy Diouf.