Petar Sucic headshot

Petar Sucic News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Sucic cleared a one-game ban in Friday's 3-0 win over Cagliari.

Sucic would have likely gotten a chance if he hadn't been suspended, as the coach rotated a little in this one. He has started once in his last six appearances, recording three chances created, three crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (one won). He'll continue to deputize Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Davide Frattesi and Andy Diouf.

Petar Sucic
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now