Sucic got the nod for the fourth time in the last five matches and has been the main beneficiary of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's (thigh) absence, although the teammate is nearing a return. He tried to take over the game in the second half with a few classy plays and fancy passies, but he didn't have a big statistical output. He has scored once and tallied five shots (two on target), five chances created and six crosses (zero accurate) during his ongoing run. Piotr Zielinski is also in the mix at the position.