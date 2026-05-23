Petar Sucic News: Solid display in Bologna tilt

Sucic created one scoring chance and registered two crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (two won) and one clearance Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bologna.

Sucic had a nice two-way display in the season finale, capping off a satisfying campaign during which he was often a fixture of the midfield. He notched multiple tackles in the last four tilts, racking up 13 (nine won), and one or more crosses in the final five, totaling 17 (three accurate). He has scored three goals, dished out two assists and logged 40 key passes, 48 deliveries (11 accurate) and 55 tackles in 44 displays (25 accurate) in 2025/2026.