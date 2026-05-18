Petar Sucic News: Tallies 13 crosses in draw

Sucic registered two shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Sucic stepped up to take corner kicks in the absence of Hakan Calhanoglu (calf) and Federico Dimarco, and one of his deliveries forced Andrias Edmundsson's own goal that opened the scoring Sunday. With Sucic earning increased playing time and making offensive contributions in recent games, he might continue to play a meaningful role in central midfield, although he's not guaranteed to take set pieces when at least one of the two primary takers is on the pitch.