Petar Sucic News: Will skip Cagliari meeting

Sucic created one scoring chance, and one clearance and was cautioned for the fifth time in 34 minutes in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Como.

Sucic had a meager output off the bench and will be unavailable for Friday's home contest against Cagliari due to yellow-card accumulation. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andy Diouf and the starters will soak up his minutes, as he has routinely come off the bench as of late.