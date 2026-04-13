Petar Sucic News: Will skip Cagliari meeting
Sucic created one scoring chance, and one clearance and was cautioned for the fifth time in 34 minutes in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Como.
Sucic had a meager output off the bench and will be unavailable for Friday's home contest against Cagliari due to yellow-card accumulation. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andy Diouf and the starters will soak up his minutes, as he has routinely come off the bench as of late.
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