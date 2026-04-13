Petar Sucic headshot

Petar Sucic News: Will skip Cagliari meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 5:49am

Sucic created one scoring chance, and one clearance and was cautioned for the fifth time in 34 minutes in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Como.

Sucic had a meager output off the bench and will be unavailable for Friday's home contest against Cagliari due to yellow-card accumulation. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andy Diouf and the starters will soak up his minutes, as he has routinely come off the bench as of late.

Petar Sucic
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now