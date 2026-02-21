Petar Sucic News: Works hard in Lecce contest

Sucic won one of six tackles and registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lecce.

Sucic didn't rest, unlike other regulars, and posted his second-highest tally of tackles in the season, but he had just one successful one. His streak of appearances with multiple key passes stopped at three. He has posted four shots (zero on target), seven chances created and 11 tackles (six won) in the last five matches. His minutes will likely take a hit with Hakan Calhanoglu (quad) and Nicolo Barella both healthy.