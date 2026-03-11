Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi Injury: Back to individual training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Gulacsi (knee) was spotted training individually Wednesday, the club posted.

Gulacsi resumed individual training Wednesday after missing the last three matches with a knee injury and could be available by the end of March. The goalkeeper was a starter before the injury and is expected to reclaim his place ahead of Maarten Vandevoordt once fully fit.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
