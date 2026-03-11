Peter Gulacsi Injury: Back to individual training
Gulacsi (knee) was spotted training individually Wednesday, the club posted.
Gulacsi resumed individual training Wednesday after missing the last three matches with a knee injury and could be available by the end of March. The goalkeeper was a starter before the injury and is expected to reclaim his place ahead of Maarten Vandevoordt once fully fit.
