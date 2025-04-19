Fantasy Soccer
Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi Injury: Dealing with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Gulacsi suffered a concussion and a right ear injury in Saturday's game against Kiel.

Gulacsi collided with David Zec and was forced off the game. Even though the goalkeeper is evolving nicely, he's going to stay at a local hospital overnight, and further tests will determine when he'll be ready to return to action. Maarten Vandevoordt will operate as Leipzig's starting goalkeeper as long as Gulacsi remains sidelined.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
