Peter Gulacsi Injury: Dealing with concussion

Gulacsi suffered a concussion and a right ear injury in Saturday's game against Kiel.

Gulacsi collided with David Zec and was forced off the game. Even though the goalkeeper is evolving nicely, he's going to stay at a local hospital overnight, and further tests will determine when he'll be ready to return to action. Maarten Vandevoordt will operate as Leipzig's starting goalkeeper as long as Gulacsi remains sidelined.