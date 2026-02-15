Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi Injury: Off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Gulacsi was forced off the field in the 28th minute of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg due to an injury.

Gulacsi had to be changed out in the first half Sunday, with the goalie making way for Maarten Vandevoordt after an injury. This is major news for the camp, as the long-time starter should be set to miss time depending on the results of his testing. Vandevoordt would start in net if Gulacsi misses time, taking the field next against Dortmund on Saturday.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Gulacsi See More
