Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi Injury: Suffers partially torn MCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 7:10am

Gulacsi is expected to be out until the end of March due to a partially torn MCL, according to his club.

Gulacsi had to be taken off the field Sunday, and his testing has revealed a not-so-good outcome, as he has suffered a partially torn MCL. That said, the goalie will miss out until close to the end of March, with the club ready to take his return cautiously if needed. They will now be without their starter for a decent stretch, with Maarten Vandevoordt likely to take his spot after serving in his place Sunday.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Gulacsi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Gulacsi See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023