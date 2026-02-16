Peter Gulacsi Injury: Suffers partially torn MCL

Gulacsi is expected to be out until the end of March due to a partially torn MCL, according to his club.

Gulacsi had to be taken off the field Sunday, and his testing has revealed a not-so-good outcome, as he has suffered a partially torn MCL. That said, the goalie will miss out until close to the end of March, with the club ready to take his return cautiously if needed. They will now be without their starter for a decent stretch, with Maarten Vandevoordt likely to take his spot after serving in his place Sunday.