Peter Gulacsi News: Concedes four goals

Gulacsi had one save and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Regardless of whether he was responsible for any of the goals, this wasn't the way Gulacsi wanted to end the season. The veteran goalkeeper had injury issues in 2025/26, but he was the first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season when he was healthy. He ends the campaign with 32 goals allowed, 53 saves and nine clean sheets in 23 starts. Gulacsi should be Leipzig's No. 1 goalkeeper in 2026/27 once again.