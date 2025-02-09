Peter Gulacsi News: Four saves

Gulacsi had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Gulacsi stopped all four shots he faced during Sunday's win, putting together a nice showing throughout the match. It was always going to be a very favorable match, but it's still a nice clean sheet for Gulacsi. Gulacsi has a very solid run of matches coming up giving him the chance for a few clean sheets.