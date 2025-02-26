Fantasy Soccer
Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi News: No saves Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Gulacsi made no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Gulacsi left Sunday's match making no saves, allowing two goals to Heidenheim. This breaks his clean sheet streak, allowing just the two goals since Feb 1. He will travel to Mainz for the next game on Sunday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests. The keeper kept a clean sheet with two saves against the opponent on Oct 19.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
