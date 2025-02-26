Peter Gulacsi News: No saves Sunday

Gulacsi made no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Gulacsi left Sunday's match making no saves, allowing two goals to Heidenheim. This breaks his clean sheet streak, allowing just the two goals since Feb 1. He will travel to Mainz for the next game on Sunday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests. The keeper kept a clean sheet with two saves against the opponent on Oct 19.