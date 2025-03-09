Peter Gulacsi News: Two saves for draw
Gulacsi made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.
Gulacsi faced just two shots during Saturday's draw and stopped both of them to earn the clean sheet and draw. The goalkeeper is one of the best in Germany, and the defense in front of him offers plenty of support and consistency. He should continue to produce plenty of clean sheets despite occasional lapses from Leipzig in recent matches.
