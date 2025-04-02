Fantasy Soccer
Peter Gulacsi News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 11:50pm

Gulacsi (illness) was available for Wednesday's DFB-Pokal clash against Stuttgart and remained on the bench, confirming he has fully recovered.

Gulacsi is now an option moving forward as he fully recovered from his illness. That said, it is still unclear if he will regain his starting spot in goal after Leipzig decided to hire a new coach, Zsolt Low, who will likely determine the starter between the veteran and Maarten Vandevoordt.

